CNN: US fears ‘hypothetical’ Russian interference in fall elections

WASHINGTON, June 20 – RIA Novosti. The US authorities are concerned about the possibility of Russian hackers interfering in the upcoming US elections in the fall, but admit that such a scenario is “hypothetical” in nature, CNN reports, citing five current and former officials, some of whom speak anonymously.

They suggest that Russia, in retaliation for Western actions in connection with the conflict in Ukraine, could defiantly carry out a simple cyberattack that will increase distrust in the electoral system, already present among some voters, and deepen the contradictions in American society.

Five current and former US officials who spoke to CNN stressed that such a scenario remains hypothetical.

“If something small happens, it will create mania and chaos, and suddenly people will think that all elections are completely unprotected,” Nicole Tisdale, who until April was the director of legislative affairs at the National Security Council, and before that worked in cyber defense and counterintelligence on the staff of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Experts suggest that Russian hackers could hack into one of the many local voter registration systems and ensure that the cyberattack is noticed and resonates. Such a scenario assumes that a discussion about the problems of the electoral system with the emotional pumping of voters would be inspired further in social networks.

In the fall, Americans will have to re-elect the House of Representatives, part of the Senate, as well as the governors of several states. The Republican opposition expects to take revenge on the Democrats for the defeats of 2020.