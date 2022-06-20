An earthquake hit Taiwan

BEIJING, June 20 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the northeast of Taiwan on Monday, according to the China Seismological Center.

The earthquake was recorded at 09.05 local time (04.05 Moscow time).

The epicenter was located in Hualien County, which is located on the east coast of the island. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no reports of possible casualties or damage.

According to statistics, tremors in Hualien County occur more often than in other parts of the island, in February 2018 a devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.5 killed 16 people, another 285 were injured.