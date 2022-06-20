World

The Japanese Navy tracked the movement of Russian ships

TOKYO, June 20 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese Naval Self-Defense Forces tracked the movement of Russian ships from north to southwest along the east coast of the country, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Self-Defense Forces reported.
It is reported that the Udaloy anti-submarine ship, three Sentinel patrol ships and the Marshal Nedelin measuring complex ship from June 15 passed from the east coast of Hokkaido, past Chiba Prefecture to the southwest, to Okinawa Prefecture, and went towards the East Chinese Sea.
Their passage was monitored and information was collected by the patrol aircraft P-3 Orion, the destroyer “Teruzuki”, the refueling tanker “Tokiva”.
Corvettes of the Pacific Fleet repelled an “enemy” airstrike during exercises

