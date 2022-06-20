New Ukrainian bombardments hit the center of Donetsk | News

The Ukrainian Army bombed again this Saturday afternoon the neighborhoods of the center of the city of Donetsk, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), according to their representatives in the Joint Control and Coordination Center and in the negotiations.

Around 3:50 p.m. local time (12:50 GMT), bombardments were recorded by kyiv against the Voroshilovski district. “Five 155-millimeter caliber projectiles were launched,” added the DPR representative on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military then fired some 30 shells at the Voroshilovsky and Kiesvsky districts. At least 5 155-millimeter shells hit this region. In the face of the shots, the authorities urged the population to get out of the streets and take cover.

The city’s mayor, Alexei Kulemzin, said that some shells hit Universitétskaya Street, near the Zviozdochka cinema, and also “near the Donbass Arena stadium and the Expodonbass exhibition complex.”

Russian media indicate that “between 3 and 4 missiles per minute were launched against the center of Donetsk”. “The large number of fallen missiles is reminiscent of Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk on Monday, the largest recorded since the start of the conflict,” state Kremlin news networks report.

For its part, the headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the DPR detailed that the attacks of this day left five people dead and 12 wounded.

