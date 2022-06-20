World

Ex-diplomat called Lithuania’s decision on Kaliningrad a pretext for war

MOSCOW, June 20 – RIA Novosti. The transport blockade of Kaliningrad, organized by Lithuania, is a pretext for the outbreak of hostilities, since Vilnius violated Moscow’s right to access its territory, former Ukrainian diplomat Rostislav Ishchenko said in an op-ed for Ukraina.ru.
Earlier, the Lithuanian Railways notified the Kaliningrad Railways that from Saturday the transit of certain types of goods subject to EU sanctions would be suspended.
“This decision is suicidal, since it is a ready-made casus belli (reason for declaring war. – Ed.). International law unambiguously guarantees any state access to its exclave, treating any obstruction of the exercise of this right as aggression,” Ishchenko wrote. .
The specialist stressed that Lithuania’s allies may try to ignore this legal provision, since Russia still has access to Kaliningrad by sea. However, such a position is untenable, since international law requires the preservation of land transit as well, Ishchenko explained.
The expert predicted Russia’s reaction to NATO attempts to capture Kaliningrad

