Teenager killed in shooting at downtown Washington D.C. celebration

WASHINGTON, June 20 – RIA Novosti. During the shooting, which occurred during a street holiday in downtown Washington, a teenager was killed, three people were injured, the authorities of the American capital said.
Police interrupted celebrations involving several hundred people after a series of fights between the crowd, one of whom used a firearm.

“Someone used a weapon and the baby is dead,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference.

According to security officials, the victim of the shooting was 15 years old. Three adults were injured, including a law enforcement officer.
According to the authorities, the celebrations to mark the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the United States were not properly coordinated with the municipality.
