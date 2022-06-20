Numerous forest fires continue without control in Spain | News

The forest fires in Spain, which have consumed more than 25,000 hectares in Zamora, Castilla la Mancha (west) and another 5,000 in different areas of Navarra and Catalonia (east), continue to be uncontrollable this Sunday, despite the rains of the last hours and a drop in the suffocating temperatures of the last days.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Spanish autonomous region of Andalusia lives elections this Sunday

The drop in temperatures and the presence of rain during Saturday night have favored the tasks of extinguishing the forest fire in the Sierra de la Culebra, Castilla de la Mancha, where the different active fronts are already without flame.

While in Navarra, where several fires broke out on Saturday, the situation “remains critical”, although no personal damage has been caused.

After three days in which the conditions of wind, temperature and dryness have been extreme and have prevented progress in extinction, the weather has changed on the last night and this has allowed the operation to “finally undertake its work with favorable results”, according to the president of the Autonomous Community, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco.

There is an estimated 25,000 hectares of forest affected by the fires in that region.

Meanwhile, in Navarra, the situation resulting from the fires that broke out on Saturday continues to be “highly critical”, as explained by the vice president of the local government, Javier Remírez, although he clarified that the objective of preserving people and achieving what which he called the best news, that at this time there are no serious personal injuries despite the evictions of localities.

Although temperatures have also dropped, the prevailing wind makes the outcome of the fires unpredictable, which has forced the eviction of several towns, while the Government of Navarra has asked the population of the affected areas that have not received an eviction order to remain in their homes and remain calm, in addition to calling on the public to avoid unnecessary travel throughout Navarra this Sunday.

In recent days a heat wave has affected the Iberian Peninsula with temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius, which are related to the growth of fires.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source