Parliamentary elections held in Andalusia, Spain | News

A total of 6,641,856 people were enabled to go to the polls this Sunday and vote for the new representatives that will make up the Parliament of Andalusia, Spain.

The Andalusians have come first thing in the morning to exercise their right to vote, in many cases, to avoid the heat that it can do later.

In these elections, 22 parties and five coalitions are presented to obtain one of the 109 seats in the Andalusian Parliament.

In recent days, the issue of the need for support from the right has been at the center of political debates in the region and also in the country.

At 09:00 local time (08:00 GMT), the polling stations opened for the more than 6.6 million Andalusians called to vote.

Of that total, some 263,430 will vote from abroad. 10,189 polling stations have been set up for the elections and only four in Cádiz were delayed.

The Andalusians will elect the members of their Parliament and the next president of the board. 22 parties and five coalitions will compete for 109 seats, although only 11 of the applicants have lists in the eight provinces of Andalusia.

Andalusia is the most populated region in the country, with about 8.5 million inhabitants, 17.9 percent of the national total, and it is the second in area with 87,600 square kilometers.

As it is an important region, the leaders of the big parties were involved in the electoral campaigns that concluded this Saturday, to lend their support to the Andalusian candidates and continue the diatribes between the Spanish left and right.

This polarized environment is due to the fact that the results of Andalusia could foresee what happens in the upcoming general elections, scheduled for 2023, where the right could unseat the left of the Spanish Government, currently led by the socialist president Pedro Sánchez.

But the region also has economic problems, since it ranks as the penultimate of 17 autonomous regions of Spain in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), some 19,633 euros in 2019 (25.7 percent lower than the Spanish average.), prior to the crisis that occurred with the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

This region has traditionally belonged to the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), where it remained in power for 35 continuous years. Similarly, they won the 2018 elections, but did not achieve a sufficient majority to remain.

The latest polls give more than half of the vote to the sum of the Popular Party (PP), Vox and Ciudadanos, with about 57 percent. On the other hand, the left with the PSOE, Por Andalucía and Adelante Andalucía would obtain close to 39 percent.





