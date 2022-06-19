Kazakhstan and Iran advocate boosting bilateral cooperation | News

The president of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev, affirmed this Sunday that he advocates strengthening cooperation with Iran while assuring that he appreciates the historical support provided by the Persian nation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

77% of voters approve constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh president held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran where they discussed the state and challenges of bilateral relations.

In this sense, both heads of state opted to consolidate economic-commercial cooperation in the areas of transport, logistics, industry, agriculture, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

�������� Қазақстан мен Иран президенттерінің кеңейтілген құрамдағы келіссөзі

�������� Переговоры в расширенном формате лидеров Казахстана и Ирана pic.twitter.com/KhuHBL0hgj

— President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Press Office (@AkordaPress)

June 19, 2022

At the same time, Tokayev recalled Tehran’s help, mainly in the most complex moments, within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Similarly, the Kazakh leader pointed out that: “We have established a constructive political dialogue based on good neighborliness and strong friendship. The two countries have formed a strong contractual-legal framework. More than 60 treaties have been signed.”

�������� Қасым-Жомарт Тоқаев пен Ибрахим Раиси Қазақстаннан Иран арқылы Түркияға баратын алғашқы контейнерлік пойызды жөнелту рәсіміне онлайн форматта қатысты pic.twitter.com/mbHHsOT8Xf

— President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Press Office (@AkordaPress)

June 19, 2022

In turn, he added that: “The Intergovernmental Economic Commission is working actively. We plan to establish a joint chamber of commerce. Inter-parliamentary links have also been established”.

Likewise, Tokáyev stressed that “interregional cooperation is strengthened” while emphasizing the “close interaction within the framework of international organizations” of both countries.

For his part, the Persian president rejected any attempt at foreign interference in the internal affairs of Kazakhstan, while specifying that: “We support the restoration of peace and stability in the region.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source