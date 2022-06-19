British railway workers organize a strike in defense of jobs | News

The general secretary of the RMT transport union, Mick Lynch, ratified this Saturday that they will carry out three days of railway strike over the next week and warned the United Kingdom Government that more sectors could appeal to this strategy of struggle if it does not protect their jobs and wages.

In statements to a local television station, the union leader specified that the main cause of these staggered strikes, scheduled for June 21, 23 and 35, is the increase in the cost of living.

Lynch said that workers with full-time jobs are forced to receive state aid and use food banks. He affirmed that “the people can no longer do it” and anticipated that “there are going to be many unions throughout the country organizing votes (to go on strike)”.

“Together we are unstoppable. Get up and fight or live on your knees. The struggle is on – bring it on. This is the fight of our lives. Victory to the RMT.” An inspirational speech from our general secretary Mick Lynch #WeDemandBetter ✊ pic.twitter.com/SPOPMVgW2x

— RMT (@RMTunion)

June 18, 2022

Workers from 13 railway companies, as well as the infrastructure operator Network Rail, are expected to participate in the strike. The three days of fighting are expected to cause delays and service interruptions during the week.

According to local media, by the end of 2022 inflation in the United Kingdom will reach 11 percent. The railway unions are requesting a 7 percent salary increase, which reflects the inflationary behavior months ago, when the employers refused to close an agreement.

Lynch rejected that employers make offers that do not come close to this index. He expressed that the unions always wanted to dialogue and regretted that the strike caused setbacks in the lives of other workers, but insisted that the companies’ refusal only left them the path of struggle.

Although local media give space to this strike, the unions that represent teachers and workers of the National Health Service (NHS, for its acronym in English) indicated that they could take labor actions in defense of wages.

As the strike approaches, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the conflict is a matter between unions and employers, so the government will not interfere.

In addition, he accused the RMT union and Lynch of causing a strike that will have disastrous consequences in the lives of millions of people.

It also transpired that since May the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prepared contingency plans to have alternatives to transport food, energy and other vital goods if there are widespread stoppages on the trains.

According to press reports, this will be the largest strike in the British railway sector since 1989 to date.





