World

Donetsk establishes trade ties with Iran | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 mins ago
1 minute read

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) signed a cooperation agreement with Iran’s “Farnush Trading” business house with the aim of intensifying the development of trade and economic ties between the two sides.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran rejects new coercive measures and threats from the US.

The announcement was made by the head of the Executive Administration of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, who said in this regard “Donetsk today has a new partner. Despite any obstacles, our international economic ties are expanding.”

Pushilin stressed that within the framework of the agreement, work will be carried out to help restore the infrastructure of the self-proclaimed republic region and ensure food supply.

In exchange, the DPR will export rolled metal products, fertilizers, steel cable products, coal engineering company products and tunnel complexes.

In turn, Iran would send construction products and fruit and vegetables to Donetsk. Such agreements were reached by Donetsk and Tehran within the framework of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, which met this week in that Russian city.

Earlier, it became known that Moscow will help the DPR in the restoration of the economy, housing and communal services, social and cultural facilities and housing, and in preparation for the autumn-winter period.

The self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, on the border with Russia, have been at the center of the conflict that has been unleashed in that region since 2014 and were recognized as independent by Russia on February 21.

Following its recognition, the Russian government launched a special military operation in Ukraine, in particular to protect the Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine, and to denazify nationalist forces and right-wing and paramilitary groups.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Belgium investigates use of Sputnik material in school exam

11 hours ago

Pension fund in Zaporozhye region will start working from July 1

12 hours ago

Johnson urged allies to prepare for protracted conflict in Ukraine

13 hours ago

In Denmark, they were afraid of a real crisis due to interruptions in gas supplies

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.