The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) signed a cooperation agreement with Iran’s “Farnush Trading” business house with the aim of intensifying the development of trade and economic ties between the two sides.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran rejects new coercive measures and threats from the US.

The announcement was made by the head of the Executive Administration of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, who said in this regard “Donetsk today has a new partner. Despite any obstacles, our international economic ties are expanding.”

Pushilin stressed that within the framework of the agreement, work will be carried out to help restore the infrastructure of the self-proclaimed republic region and ensure food supply.

In exchange, the DPR will export rolled metal products, fertilizers, steel cable products, coal engineering company products and tunnel complexes.

In turn, Iran would send construction products and fruit and vegetables to Donetsk. Such agreements were reached by Donetsk and Tehran within the framework of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, which met this week in that Russian city.

Earlier, it became known that Moscow will help the DPR in the restoration of the economy, housing and communal services, social and cultural facilities and housing, and in preparation for the autumn-winter period.

The self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, on the border with Russia, have been at the center of the conflict that has been unleashed in that region since 2014 and were recognized as independent by Russia on February 21.

Following its recognition, the Russian government launched a special military operation in Ukraine, in particular to protect the Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine, and to denazify nationalist forces and right-wing and paramilitary groups.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source