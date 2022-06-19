Belgium investigates use of Sputnik material in school exam

BRUSSELS, June 18 – RIA Novosti. Belgian media reported on Saturday about an investigation at the level of the regional Ministry of Education over the use of a reference to an article by the Russian news agency Sputnik, against which the EU imposed sanctions in early March, in a school French exam.

The French article that was used in the exam is dated January 28, 2018, before Sputnik was under EU sanctions. It is not about politics, but about the problems that may arise in the future when using autonomous cars.

However, a Twitter user brought this to the attention of the Minister of Education of the Francophone Community of Belgium – the Federation of Wallonia-Brussels, Caroline Désir.

Belgian state television channel RTBF was told in the minister’s office that they would investigate the incident.

“Referring to a Russian propaganda organ in the exam is an unacceptable mistake. As soon as the minister learned about the incident, she instructed her administration to investigate the reasons for this choice, and also take all necessary measures so that this does not happen again in the future,” the ministry said.

At the same time, they explained that the choice of examination materials always remains with the teachers, the government does not interfere in this process.

On March 2, the European Union banned the broadcasting of the RT channel and the distribution of the Sputnik agency on its territory, accusing them of “disinformation and manipulation of information.” Their sites are not currently available to users in EU countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that Moscow did not expect the West to impose sanctions on journalists, athletes, and cultural figures. The head of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation, Valery Fadeev, sent an appeal to the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, and urged her to take measures to comply with the norms relating to freedom of the press, due to the harassment of Russian-language publications.