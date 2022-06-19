Johnson urged allies to prepare for protracted conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 19 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern that in the situation with Ukraine it is necessary to prepare for a long period of hostilities, in connection with which he called on Britain’s allies to help Kyiv.

“I’m afraid we need to prepare for a long war,” Johnson wrote in an op-ed for the Sunday Times, adding that the Russian Federation “is resorting to a campaign of attrition.”

Johnson said the UK and its allies “must respond by giving Ukraine the strategic resilience it needs to survive and ultimately win.” In this regard, he listed “four vital steps” that Britain and its allies must take.

As the first point, the British Prime Minister singled out the provision of weapons, equipment, ammunition to Ukraine, as well as the training of the Ukrainian military. “Secondly, we must help keep the Ukrainian state alive,” Johnson continued, adding that the Ukrainian authorities need to “pay salaries, maintain schools, deliver aid, and begin reconstruction where possible.”

Yesterday, 17:03 “But I took a picture”: the British ridiculed Johnson’s visit to Kyiv

Third, according to Johnson, “long-term efforts are needed to develop already existing alternative land routes and ensure that the Ukrainian economy continues to function.” Fourth, grain stockpiles that have been blocked must be removed, Johnson wrote.

“None of these steps will produce immediate results, although the need to restore food exports could hardly be more urgent. All this will require a determined effort on the part of the UK and our allies, which will last for months and years,” the British Prime Minister wrote.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

Earlier, Putin, speaking at the SPIEF, called the saddest option for Ukraine to supply grain in exchange for weapons. He noted that there are five or six options for the export of Ukrainian grain, and the Kyiv authorities should decide for themselves how to do this, without focusing on their owners from across the ocean.