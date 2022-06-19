In Denmark, they were afraid of a real crisis due to interruptions in gas supplies

MOSCOW, June 19 – RIA Novosti. Denmark faces a “real gas supply crisis,” writes DR.

“Make no mistake, we are in a very serious situation and we (Denmark – Ed.) could get into a real gas supply crisis. Gas prices are again rising significantly, and this makes it much more expensive to produce for Danish companies, and as a result, goods become more expensive – including for the Danes,” Troels Ranis, industry director of the Confederation of Danish Industry, quoted the publication as saying.

“Unprotected consumers”, the list of which includes more than 50 companies for 2022-2023, can be completely or partially disconnected from gas supply. This, in turn, will cause the closure of enterprises, which will negatively affect, in particular, the level of food prices.

Last Tuesday, Gazprom announced that due to restrictions at the Portovaya compressor station, it will be able to supply gas to Nord Stream in the amount of up to 100 million cubic meters per day, against the planned 167 million, since only three gas pumping units (GPU), in particular, due to delays in the work of the German Siemens.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly noted that Moscow has never used gas supplies to punish anyone, but sells fuel solely in its own interests, to increase the welfare of Russians and on a commercial basis.