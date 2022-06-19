NATO Secretary General says conflict in Ukraine could ‘last for years’

MOSCOW, June 19 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the supply of modern weapons could give Ukrainian troops the opportunity to regain control over the Donbass, and did not rule out the possibility that the conflict could drag on for “years.”

As Stoltenberg said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, that “with even more modern weapons, the likelihood increases” that Ukraine will be able to “knock out” Russian troops from the territory of Donbass.

“NATO will continue to support Ukraine in its self-defense, but (the alliance) is not part of the conflict,” Stoltenberg said, adding once again that the military-political bloc would not send its troops to Ukraine.

The Secretary General also reiterated that the alliance “does not see a higher level of readiness of the nuclear forces of the Russian Federation.”

According to him, “no one knows” how long the conflict in Ukraine will last, but it is necessary to be prepared for the fact that it can “last for years.”

Russia previously sent a note to all countries, including the United States, due to arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.