What does Sustainable Gastronomy Day consist of? | News

What does Sustainable Gastronomy Day consist of?

The United Nations Organization (UN) promulgated in 2016 that every June 18 the Day of Sustainable Gastronomy would be celebrated in order to promote the practice of eating habits in tune with the environment and the traditions of the peoples.

FAO warns about impact of food prices for countries

Sustainable gastronomy plays a fundamental role in sustainable development. It promotes agricultural development, food security, nutrition, sustainable food production, responsible consumption and the conservation of biodiversity”, declared the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

In this sense, different organizations worldwide recognize the value of gastronomy for sustainable development, now more than ever, in the critical health context of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Today, June 18, is SUSTAINABLE GASTRONOMY DAY.

For the improvement of human well-being and the environment, it is necessary to acquire eating habits that contribute to the protection and conservation of products from the earth.

Take care and value the Environment!! pic.twitter.com/h7C2xkjKC4

— Environment CAM (@MedioAmbienteML)
June 18, 2022

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) has worked together with civil society, Member States, UN organizations and other international and regional groups, to promote actions that favor the culinary art whole and healthy.

Among the initiatives that UNESCO has promoted in favor of healthy eating is the so-called Network of Creative Cities in order to share practices for the development of creative fields in the gastronomic field.

In addition, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization honors Sustainable Gastronomy Day by promoting the use of clean energy in food establishments.

Within the framework of the celebration of this day, it is worth mentioning several ways in which people can collaborate with a sustainable gastronomy according to the FAO. For example, buying and tasting local foods to contribute to the culture and economy of small farmers; keeping culinary traditions alive, cooking foods from their region, and not wasting them.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

