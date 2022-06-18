Israel bombs Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip | News

The Israeli Army bombed several targets of the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, in response to a rocket fire from this area that was intercepted by Israeli forces.

“In response to the rocket launched by Hamas towards Israeli civilians overnight, IDF aircraft hit a weapons manufacturing site and 3 other Hamas military posts in Gaza,” the Israel Defense Forces posted on its Twitter account.

Furthermore, the IDF held Hamas responsible for “all terrorist activities emanating from Gaza.”

Local Palestinian media detailed that the warplanes fired east of the al-Zayatoun neighborhood and east of the Eastern Cemetery in Gaza City, and others east of Juhr Ad-Dik, in the center of the Strip.

In addition, the occupation army attacked several targets in the sea of ​​Gaza City with shells and machine guns, after an intense reconnaissance flight over the region.

The Hamas rocket was launched in southern Israel overnight. Anti-aircraft alarms sounded in Ashkelon, despite the fact that the rocket was intercepted in mid-flight.

The Islamist group has not claimed responsibility for the attack and, despite this, the Israeli aircraft responded. “Military aircraft targeted a weapons manufacturing site located inside a Hamas military post and three other military posts belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF added.

Rockets were fired from Gaza last April, in the middle of the week of Ramadan, following violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces and settlers on the Temple Mount. On that occasion, Israel responded with targeted bombing that left no casualties and tensions eased.





