Tips for eating sushi without health risks | News

The International Sushi Day celebrates a decade of life this June 18, although it is not recognized by the United Nations, but it is gaining more and more followers of this culinary delight.

Apparently the ephemeris was brought to life by an administrator of a very popular Facebook page for sushi fans, who decided in this way to pay tribute to such a characteristic dish.

This delicious gastronomy comes from the Far East. In Japan it is one of the most common dishes. Sushi is made from cooked rice marinated with rice vinegar, sugar and salt.

The most traditional preparation is the “rolls” which consists of a circle wrapped in nori seaweed, covered in rice and filled with different ingredients such as salmon, shrimp, kanikama and avocado, among others.

Tips to consume it safely

Hygiene conditions must be very strict because most sushi rolls are prepared with raw fish, which can harbor parasites, bacteria and viruses.

Sushi basically consists of two parts: a small bite of rice seasoned with vinegar and a piece of raw seafood. Here the vinegar is used as a preservative and helps prevent the ingredients from going bad.

To prevent the spread of microorganisms, the fish must be kept at a temperature between zero and four degrees Celsius when refrigerated and -18 degrees Celsius when frozen.

When cleaning fish, the utensils used to cut it (knives, cutting boards, and hands) must be very clean.

It must be known whether the product maintained the cold chain at all times and that the transport has been carried out with all hygiene guarantees.

Raw food should not be mixed with already cooked food, such as rice, vegetables or chicken.

The bamboo and plastic mats used to make sushi must be washed after each use; the plastic used for wrapping should be changed periodically.

