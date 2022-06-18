Several European countries are going through intense heat wave | News

Several European countries are under an intense heat wave that is attributed to a series of forest fires in Spain that forced hundreds of people to flee their homes after a week of high temperatures.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They warn that heat wave in Europe is a foretaste of the future

Spain was heading for its highest early-summer temperatures in decades on Saturday with forecasts of between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius in Zaragoza in the northeast and areas of Navarra and La Rioja in northern Spain, according to the national weather agency. AEMET.

In Spain, Zamora, near the border with Portugal, and Catalonia, in the east, are among the worst affected by forest fires.

10 ºC above the average in Spain. Spring disappears and is replaced by intense heat waves. The risk of fire multiplies. There is no need to wait for tomorrow: this is climate change today. pic.twitter.com/MnjKdcxyCD

– Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon)

June 10, 2022

The heat wave that has hit southern Europe for several days spread and amplified this Saturday throughout France, where temperature records are expected.

A total of 14 departments in the south and southwest of the country are on red alert, where large areas will have temperatures between 38 and 41 degrees, with peaks of up to 42, according to the state agency Metéo France.

Another 56 departments are on orange alert. A maximum of 39 degrees is expected in Paris this afternoon.

This is the earliest heat wave recorded in France since 1947, and temperature records are expected to be broken in several regions.

This climatic situation occurs when the United Nations warned that the weather conditions caused in Europe by the current heat wave are a harbinger of things to come.

He also noted that drought warnings are “an additional concern” in much of western Europe.

Many areas of Western Europe have been sweltering under unusually high temperatures in recent days, compounding fears of climate change.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source