MOSCOW, June 18 – RIA Novosti. The West is starting to get tired of Ukraine’s demands for the supply of weapons, writes the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

Official Kyiv, as noted in the publication, has recently been increasingly raising the topic that the United States and other Western countries are providing insufficient support. The Ukrainian leadership is increasingly turning to the West with a demand for a further increase in military supplies.

The Asahi Shimbun quotes Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar as saying that Kyiv has received only ten percent of the weapons it needs from the West. At the same time, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the request of Ukrainian troops for NATO artillery of 155 mm caliber was fulfilled by 90 percent. According to him, the existing weapons would be enough for Kyiv to fight any army in Europe, but not the Russian one.

According to reports, Western countries may simply be unable to meet the demands of the Ukrainian side for weapons, both in terms of volume and speed of supply.

Yesterday, 18:06 The Pentagon published a report on the military assistance provided to Kyiv

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, which began on February 24, the United States and NATO allies continue to pump weapons to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target.