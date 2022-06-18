In Paraguay, they announced pressure from the United States in relations with Russia

MONTEVIDEO, June 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States is putting pressure on Paraguay and other countries of the continent to freeze relations with Russia by interfering in their internal affairs, Sixto Pereira, a presidential candidate and senator from the left Guasu Front party, told RIA Novosti.

“There is no dynamism in diplomatic, political and economic relations, everything is frozen with Russia. Paraguay succumbed to US pressure in relations with Russia,” Pereira said.

A week ago, Russian Ambassador to Paraguay Alexander Pisarev, speaking in the local Senate, also noted that relations between the countries were “paused” because of the conflict in Ukraine.

“What is the US afraid of? There has been Russian and Chinese promotion in trade. Thus, the US is making it a condition for all of its satellite countries to offer political blockade measures. This applies to several Latin American countries, such as Paraguay or Colombia… North Americans are those who suppress and are ready to trample on others, they do not respect political and ideological positions, they interfere in the internal affairs of each country and always complicate the situation,” the agency’s interlocutor added.

The actions of the United States and its allies, seeking to exclude the Russian Federation from the world economy, have already had a negative impact on Paraguay, which has lost the Russian market for its meat. The volume of shipments of beef to Russia before the imposition of sanctions was about 350 million US dollars, or 20% of Paraguayan meat exports.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” In response, Western countries have imposed a series of anti-Russian sanctions. Many foreign companies have suspended their work in the Russian Federation. Restrictive measures also affected Belarus, which the West accused of supporting the Russian military special operation in Ukraine.

According to Putin, such actions by the West, in fact, are aimed at worsening the lives of millions of people. The sanctions pressure on Moscow has already turned into economic problems for the US and Europe, causing a serious increase in fuel and food prices.