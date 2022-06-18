WASHINGTON, June 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States has suspended a deal to sell MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones to Ukraine over fears that their equipment could fall into the hands of Russian specialists, Reuters reported.

“The objection to the export of drones arose from concerns that the radar and surveillance equipment on them could pose a security risk to the United States if they fell into Russian hands,” the article says.

A deal to sell four drones worth $10 million each has been approved by the White House, but is now being reviewed at the Pentagon, according to agency sources. The sources of the agency do not give the exact timing of the final decision.

On Tuesday, Politico, citing two U.S. officials, reported that the sale of the Gray Eagle to Ukraine was compounded by difficulties in training and logistical support for the drones.

As previously reported, the United States plans to sell four MQ-1C Gray Eagles to Ukraine. The drone is a deeply upgraded version of the MQ-1B Predator from General Dynamics, can stay in the air for up to 30 hours with four Hellfire guided missiles, or four Viper Strike guided bombs to strike ground targets, or eight Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to counter air threats.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, Washington and NATO allies continue to pump weapons to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target.

Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine on February 24. Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the main tasks of the first stage have already been completed – Ukraine’s combat potential has been significantly reduced. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.