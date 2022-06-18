Media: Europe began to spend gas stored for the winter

MOSCOW, June 18 – RIA Novosti. The reduction in natural gas supplies from Russia has forced Europe to use reserves created for consumption during the peak of the upcoming winter season, Bloomberg reports.

The decline in supplies affected France, Italy, Austria and Germany. This is due to the decision of Gazprom to suspend the operation of Siemens gas turbines due to problems with their repair.

Inventories in Europe’s underground gas storage facilities have fallen for the first time since mid-April. According to the latest data, reserves have decreased by one percentage point, although gas is usually only injected during the summer period, and the received volumes are stored until the peak of the winter season.

According to the pessimistic forecast of Wood Mackenzie Ltd., in the event of a complete shutdown of the Nord Stream, Europe will not be able to accumulate gas reserves to the level set by the EU by the beginning of the heating season. In this case, the fuel will run out by January.

At the beginning of the week, Gazprom announced that due to restrictions at the Portovaya compressor station, it would be able to supply gas via Nord Stream in the amount of up to 100 million cubic meters per day, against the planned 167 million. Due to delays in the repair of the units of the German company Siemens, only three gas compressor units can be used at the station, while on Wednesday Gazprom announced that it was stopping the operation of another gas turbine at Portovaya, in connection with which, from June 16, it will be able to supply gas pipeline no more than 67 million cubic meters of gas per day.

According to Bloomberg, key equipment for the operation of the gas pipeline cannot return after maintenance from Canada due to anti-Russian sanctions. A turbine that must undergo MOT cannot be sent abroad. Reuters, citing Canada’s Department of Natural Resources, said Ottawa and Berlin are in consultations on the turbine situation.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly noted that Moscow has never used gas supplies to punish anyone, but sells fuel solely in its own interests, to increase the well-being of Russians and on a commercial basis.