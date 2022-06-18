The Russian Embassy appreciated the fears of the West because of nuclear facilities in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 18 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in the United States called “unfounded insinuations” the fears of the West about the risks for nuclear facilities in Ukraine, allegedly arising in connection with the Russian special operation.

“We consider unfounded the insinuations of the West about the risks allegedly arising as a result of a special military operation for nuclear facilities on Ukrainian territory, as well as accusations of “rattling nuclear weapons,” the diplomatic mission’s Telegram channel says.

The embassy noted that Washington should put the interests of preserving the nuclear nonproliferation treaty above opportunistic goals, and Russia is determined to cooperate with interested parties for the sake of constructively holding a review conference on the treaty in August. It would be a serious mistake to discuss topics that do not relate to the essence of the nonproliferation problem, the embassy said.

“We urge colleagues not to forget about the key role of the treaty in ensuring global security and stability. Focus on maintaining the regime of the agreement. It is important to create conditions for a non-confrontational and depoliticized dialogue,” the commentary says.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine.

The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass. In particular, Volnovakha, a strategically important regional center south of Donetsk, Mariupol, the largest city on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, and Svyatogorsk, which houses a large Orthodox monastery with the status of a lavra, have been liberated in the DPR. In the LPR, almost the entire territory of the republic was liberated, with the exception of the city of Lisichansk, the industrial zone of Severodonetsk.