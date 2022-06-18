Clinton says US would leave NATO if Trump is re-elected

MOSCOW, June 18 – RIA Novosti. Former US presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton believes that the country would leave NATO if Donald Trump was re-elected president in 2020.

“If Trump had won in 2020, he would have left NATO. I have no doubt about it,” Clinton said in an interview with the British newspaper Financial Times.

The former secretary of state, who ran against Trump in 2016, also expressed the view that he may decide to run in 2024.

The election of the 46th President of the United States took place on November 3, 2020. They were won by the Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump until the last did not admit defeat in the elections and refused to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden – such an incident occurred for the first time in 150 years. The next US presidential election is due in 2024.