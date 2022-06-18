China Urges Brics to Strengthen International Security | News

The Chinese government advocated this Thursday to increase efforts to achieve greater international stability in the framework of a meeting with National Security representatives of the member countries of the Brics group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

China insists on negotiated solution in Ukraine conflict

Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Yang Jiechi, made the call at the 12th Meeting of National Security Advisors and Senior National Security Representatives of the Brics.

Yang stressed that the Global Security Initiative is an “important guideline for building a world of lasting peace and universal security.”

Likewise, the Asian diplomat urged member countries to achieve greater coordination and solidarity in order to face present and future threats, and achieve “common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.”

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Institutional Security of Brazil, Augusto Heleno; the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev; the National Security Adviser of India, Ajit Doval and the Minister of the Presidency of South Africa, Mondli Gungubele.

The representatives advocated coordinating the fight against terrorism and having a more inclusive and democratic digital governance system through the United Nations.

Yang stressed that “the grouping was born in the historical tide of the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries, and represents the direction of the evolution and adjustment of the world pattern and international order.”

The name of the organization is an acronym for the member countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and represents one of the main models of South-South cooperation.





