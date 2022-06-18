Antonov said about the danger of a direct military confrontation between Russia and the United States

WASHINGTON, June 18 – RIA Novosti. Pumping Kyiv with weapons is a path to confrontation between Russia and the United States, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov.

“The shortsightedness of the Americans is also evident in the current circumstances. Overwhelmed by the desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the local elites are upping the ante in escalating tensions, pumping weapons into the Kyiv regime. Is it really clear that this is the road to a direct military confrontation between the largest nuclear powers, fraught with unpredictable consequences,” the statement says. in Antonov’s article for Newsweek magazine, the text of which was published on the page of the diplomatic mission in social networks.

The ambassador stressed that the US plans to “strangle sanctions” on Russia also do not work. “The thoughtless introduction of restrictions only exacerbates the state of affairs in the US economy. That is, it turns out that in the anti-Russian frenzy, Washington is ready to shoot itself in the foot and dance at the same time. It looks absurd,” the ambassador said.

“Moreover, the actions of the Americans will in no way affect the determination of the Russian Armed Forces to fulfill the tasks set during the special military operation to protect the inhabitants of Donbass, as well as the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine,” the article says.

Antonov stressed that “the United States must stop entertaining illusions about the ‘defeat’ of our country,” and pragmatic relations with the Russian Federation have no alternative. “As for Ukraine itself, the development of the situation with this country is a litmus test that will show the willingness of Western states to take into account Russian concerns. Further progress towards the stabilization of European security will depend on the outcome of the crisis settlement process in Ukraine,” the ambassador said.

He also stressed that Russia leaves its projects on security guarantees on the negotiating table. “Of course, after the completion of a special military operation, it is necessary to adapt their content to realities,” he added.