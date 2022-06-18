Russia, Iran and Türkiye ratify fight against terrorism in Syria | News

Russia, Iran and Türkiye on Thursday spoke out for continuing to work together to combat terrorism in Syria, according to a statement by the three nations on the occasion of the 18th international meeting of the Astana Format on Syria.

From Nur-Sultan (the new name of the Kazakh capital, called Astana in its time), the three guarantor countries of the process expressed their determination to continue working to combat terrorism in all its forms and “oppose the separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Syria, as well as to threaten the national security of neighboring countries, including through cross-border attacks and infiltrations”.

In that sense, Moscow, Tehran and Ankara, through the statement “condemned the increased presence and activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates under different names in various parts of Syria, including attacks on civilian facilities resulting in the loss of of innocent lives.

The three countries praised what they called the important role of the Constitutional Committee and “reaffirmed their determination to support the work of the Committee through continued interaction with the Syrian parties in the Constitutional Committee and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria.” , Geir O. Pedersen, as facilitator, in order to ensure its sustainable and effective operation.”

This UN Committee is in charge of drafting a new Constitution for the Asian country, a victim of war and foreign intervention since the time of the US Presidency of Barack Obama.

The guarantors also “called on the international community, the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies to enhance their assistance to all of Syria through resilience and early recovery projects, including the restoration of basic infrastructure assets: water and energy supply, schools and hospitals.

The statement highlights the three countries’ rejection of “all unilateral sanctions, which contravene international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter and emphasized the need to remove impediments and increase humanitarian assistance to all Syrians.” throughout the country without discrimination, politicization and preconditions”.

Collaterally, it transpired that the Russian special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said that his country urged Türkiye to desist from carrying out a military operation in northern Syria and stressed that he will continue to insist on this.

According to the Russian representative, Ankara will not fully resolve its national security problems by conducting a new military operation in northern Syria.

