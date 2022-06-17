WHO: deaths from Covid-19 increase after five weeks of decline | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the number of deaths from Covid-19 increased by 4 percent compared to the previous week, after registering five weeks of decline.

In its latest weekly epidemiological update on the virus, published on Wednesday, the entity indicated that there were more than 8,700 reported deaths from SARS-CoV-2, of which 21 percent correspond to the Americas and 17 percent to the Pacific region. western,

The WHO specified that, in the world, “the number of new weekly cases has continued to decrease since the maximum reached in January 2022. During the week of June 6 to 12, 2022, more than 3.2 million cases were reported, a similar number to the previous week.

According to the document, new weekly infections by region increased in the Eastern Mediterranean (+58 percent), in Southeast Asia (+33 percent), while it decreased in three others.

For his part, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, indicated that like several nations in surveillance and diagnosis, “we know that this figure is underestimated.” Similarly, he stressed that “there is no acceptable level of deaths from Covid-19.”

The official made a call to remain alert. “We call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing and urge all countries to continue vaccinating, with a focus on healthcare workers, the elderly and other at-risk groups.”





