WHO confirms cases of monkeypox in eight African countries | News

The regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, confirmed Thursday that, so far, eight countries on that continent have reported positive cases of monkeypox.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Monkeypox, what you should know?

During a virtual press conference, the official explained that of the 39 countries that have confirmed nearly 1,900 patients with the virus, eight belong to the African continent.

Nigeria is the country most affected by the disease with 36 cases, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with ten, the Central African Republic with eight, Ghana with five, Benin and Cameroon with three cases, and Morocco with one.

In addition, Moeti noted that other countries such as Guinea, Mozambique, Liberia, Sudan, Uganda, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia, without previous incidence, have declared suspected cases.

“With WHO in Africa, we are already expanding support to countries to urgently increase testing capacity for monkeypox, in addition to trying to provide thousands of tests for the continent,” he said.

The entity’s representative expressed concern about the panorama of inequality that characterizes Africa, and the repercussions it had during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As for the vaccine, one of the newest and safest smallpox vaccines has been approved as a means of preventing monkeypox,” Moeti said, stating that Africa needs to “be adequately prepared” to ensure “fair access to vaccines and treatment”.

For his part, the new director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Ahmed Ogwell, suggested that “any vaccination campaign against monkeypox” should start on that continent to prevent the disease from spreading. expand rapidly, given the endemic nature of the virus in several nations in the region.

The WHO convened an emergency committee for June 23 to assess whether the monkeypox outbreak in non-endemic countries represents an international public health emergency.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source