Three Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in the West Bank | News

At least three Palestinians died and eight were injured this Friday as a result of the repression of the Israeli security forces in the city of Jenin, in the north of the West Bank.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Report shows Israeli blockade distresses Palestinian children

According to the Palestinian agency, WAFA, the Israeli forces would have executed three young men in the early hours of the morning, after an Israeli special force infiltrated a neighborhood of the Palestinian city to shoot at a vehicle in which the men were traveling. Palestinian youths, killing them instantly.

According to local sources told the aforementioned agency, “violent clashes” would have broken out in the area during which Israeli soldiers would have shot at some young people, wounding eight of them. The injured have been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

3 Palestinian militants killed and 8 wounded in the West Bank! Palestinian militants in Jenin were surprised when they attacked with deadly fire an IDF unit entering the city, and were shot back by the soldiers killing 3 Palestinians and injuring another 8 pic.twitter.com/GP7ZTsSvXW

— Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein)

June 17, 2022

In another act of repression, at least two Palestinians were injured on Thursday after an attack by Israeli occupation forces in the city of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

According to the supervisor of activities against illegal Israeli settlements in the region, Ghassan Daghlas, the occupation forces attacked the two youths while they were tending their crops in the al-Mas’udiya area, located near the established military checkpoint. recently on the main traffic artery connecting Nablus with Jenin.

In this sense, the local authorities specified that the victims were transferred to health centers in the region to receive the necessary assistance.

History: The Parliament of Catalonia recognizes that Israel submits the Palestinian people to an Apartheid regime. Israel is aparthied!

– Palestine Today ���� (@HoyPalestina)

June 16, 2022

To date, the number of Israelis settled in the Palestinian region reaches the figure of 700,000, which shows that the expansion of colonial settlements tripled since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993.

It is worth mentioning that among the criminal acts suffered by the Palestinian people, it is worth mentioning the burning of properties and mosques, the throwing of stones, the uprooting of crops and olive trees; as well as attacks on vulnerable homes.

However, the genocidal acts committed by settlers against Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank, in few cases is prosecuted by the Israeli authorities.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source