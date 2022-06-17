Spain could report temperatures above 40 degrees | News

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) of Spain reported on Thursday that the country could report temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in the northern and northeastern regions of the country.

The Spanish entity specified that it is possible that the highest temperature of the heat wave will be registered in the north of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, except Galicia, the western Cantabrian coast and points of the peninsular Mediterranean coast, with greater intensity in the northeast of the peninsula.

The instance predicts that this Friday 40 degrees Celsius (ºC) will be reached or exceeded in Bilbao, Ciudad Real and may even reach 43ºC in Córdoba, Gerona, Granada, Huesca, Jaén, Lérida, Madrid, Murcia, Pamplona, ​​Toledo or Zaragoza .

“On Saturday, a marked drop in temperatures is expected in the western half of the peninsula, which in some areas will be notable, thus ending the heat wave episode, although high temperatures are still expected to be reached in the eastern half of the peninsula. This thermal drop will extend on Sunday in a generalized way to the entire Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, ”said Aemet.

This decrease, the agency clarified, is due to the formation of a surface storm in the Bay of Biscay, associated with dana at high levels, which will favor the establishment of an Atlantic flow from the southwest over the Peninsula.

The spokesman for the Aemet, Rubén del Campo, stated that this Friday will be the most intense day of the heat wave, and possibly on Saturday, in the Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja, eastern Castilla y León and Catalonia.

On the other hand, the Military Emergency Unit (UME) stated that this situation has favored the spread of forest fires in the country, specifically in Catalonia, Aragon, Navarra and Zamora.

