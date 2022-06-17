Shooting in Alabama, United States, leaves two dead | News

Two people were killed and one was injured Thursday in a shooting at an Episcopal church in the city of Vestavia Hills, in the state of Alabama, United States.

Vestavia Hills Police Department Capt. Shane Ware reported that “multiple people have been shot” and police officers are “actively working the scene.”

The identity of the suspect has not been released, but he was arrested at the scene after he shot the victims.

“From what we have gathered from the circumstances tonight, a lone suspect entered a small group church meeting and began shooting,” said Capt. Shane Ware.

The police department received the alert call at 6:22 p.m. (local time), which allowed the police and fire department to be deployed in the area.

The governor of the state, Kay Ivey, offered her condolences to the families of the victims and the entire ecclesial community

“Glad to hear the shooter is in custody. This should never happen, in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere,” he said.

The case expands the list of armed attacks in the United States within this new wave of violence in the country for which thousands of people have died.

