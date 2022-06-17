Learn about the impact of drought and desertification on Earth | News

On the occasion of the celebration of the World Day against Desertification and Drought, ecological and environmental movements call for awareness of the scourges that these phenomena can inflict on the planet today.

UN urges to take action in the face of the environmental crisis in the world

Desertification represents the degradation and ecological deterioration of fertile and productive soils, in terms of the biological potential that these pieces of land could provide.

As a result of this environmental phenomenon, humanity discards important resources that would allow the perpetuation of the human species on the planet.

Let’s not let the future of the world dry up. Let’s take care of the planet to preserve its natural resources.

On World Day Against Desertification and Drought, it is worth remembering that without water there is no life. God chose water to give us divine affiliation.

There are many causes of desertification and drought today. Among these triggers, the exploitation of natural resources, the practice of unsustainable conventional agriculture, population growth and its agricultural, agricultural, industrial, mining and domestic activities stand out, in addition to the indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources.

Consequences of the advance of desertification?

1. Studies affirm that, as a direct consequence of the increase in desertification and the consequent drought, 50 percent of the food production generated by developed agriculture in the world will be reduced.

2. Living beings will begin to experience a detriment in their quality and projection of life due to changes in the properties of air, water, soil, flora and fauna.

3. There are high probabilities of population reduction, due to the violation of food security, due to the lack of fertile land that allows reforestation and sustainable organic farming.

4. The environment is under a process of resentment, which has triggered verifiable ecological imbalances.

Environmentalists of the world are betting that the rulers turn their eyes and pay real attention to policies that allow the arrest of these processes of environmental deterioration.





