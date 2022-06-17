World

Macron says the EU should send a signal to Ukraine

PARIS, June 16 – RIA Novosti. The EU is now ready to give Ukraine the status of an accession candidate, the EU has no right to tell Ukrainians to come later, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
“We have no right now … at such a difficult moment to tell the Ukrainians -” come later “. So we must give them a signal now: yes, we are ready now to grant you the status of a candidate (to join the EU)”, – said Macron in an interview with TF1.
On June 17, the European Commission must decide whether to grant the status of a candidate for EU membership to Ukraine, as well as Moldova and Georgia. The decision to grant or deny the status of a candidate will be made by the heads of state and government of the EU at the summit in Brussels on June 23-24, taking into account the recommendations of the European Commission.
Lavrov joked about the possibility of granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate

