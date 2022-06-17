SpaceX employees are preparing a letter of complaint about Musk’s behavior, media write

WASHINGTON, June 16 – RIA Novosti. SpaceX employees are working on a collective complaint to management against the founder and owner of the company, Elon Musk, The Verge reports.

“Elon’s behavior in the public arena is often distracting and embarrassing, especially in recent weeks,” The Verge quoted the letter as circulating in the company’s internal chat.

Its authors point out that Musk is considered the “face” of SpaceX and each publication by him on social networks can actually be perceived as the position of the entire company. “It is imperative that our teams and our potential employees understand that his messages do not reflect our work, our mission and our values,” said the open letter, which is also expected to be sent to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell.

Among the reasons for dissatisfaction with the behavior of the Mask included accusations against him of sexual harassment. Musk had previously flatly rejected them, but his rude reaction to them on social media and media reports about paying a quarter of a million dollars to the flight attendant who accused him for silence caused a wide public outcry.

According to the publication, the authors of the letter put forward three ways for the company’s management to resolve the situation: publicly condemn Musk’s behavior on Twitter, the social network, which he plans to become the owner of soon, hold the company’s leaders accountable for bad behavior in the same way as it is done with respect to other employees, and “clear what the company’s stated principles of ‘no bad behavior’ and equal responsibility mean and adhere to.”

The publication reports that she was unable to contact the employees who published the letter, and the collection of claims was carried out, including anonymously.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002. Today, the company employs more than 12,000 people, carries out cargo and manned flights under a contract with NASA, and launches commercial satellites. Musk has repeatedly stated that his goal is to popularize space travel, as well as the colonization of Mars. To do this, SpaceX is building the Starship spacecraft.