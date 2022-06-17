Media: The European Commission recommends giving Ukraine the status of an EU candidate

MOSCOW, June 17 – RIA Novosti. On Friday, the European Commission recommends granting the status of a candidate for EU membership to Ukraine and Moldova, Bloomberg reports, citing informed sources.

According to the agency, at the same time, the EC will put forward conditions in the field of justice and the fight against corruption, which candidate countries must fulfill in order to be admitted to the European Union.

As expected, the European Commission also recommends granting candidate status to Georgia, but after certain conditions are met.

On June 17, the European Commission must decide whether to grant the status of a candidate for EU membership to Ukraine, as well as Moldova and Georgia. The decision to grant or deny the status of a candidate will be made by the heads of state and government of the EU at the summit in Brussels on June 23-24, taking into account the recommendations of the European Commission.

Yesterday, 21:31 Lavrov joked about the possibility of granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, visited Kyiv, where they met with Volodymyr Zelensky. The French leader then said that the EU is now ready to grant Kyiv the status of a candidate for membership.

Volodymyr Zelensky on February 28 signed an application for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signed similar documents on March 3.

The leaders of the factions of the European Parliament last week called on the participants of the EU summit on June 23-24 to grant the status of a candidate country to Ukraine and Moldova, as well as to continue work on such a status for Georgia.

In May, Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said that Moscow’s position on Kyiv’s aspirations to join the European Union had changed after European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that “this war must be won on the battlefield.” Now, as the diplomat explained, Russia’s position on this issue is more similar to the position on Ukraine’s entry into NATO.

Croatia was the last country to join the European Union in 2013. The process of considering her application lasted ten years.