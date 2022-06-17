MOSCOW, June 17 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American edition of The Washington Post reacted to an article telling about the results of a survey that showed European concern about the economic consequences of Western support for Ukraine. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the publication.

“The only question is how soon the US and NATO will stop supporting their best friend (Vladimir – ed.) Zelensky, stop sending weapons to Ukraine and lift all sanctions and embargoes that spur inflation and energy shortages,” Vic_bold_II expressed his opinion.

“The economies and health systems of many countries will suffer,” says PWestoftheMississippi.

“Poverty awaits all of us (Americans – Ed.),” PaulAM1 believes.

“Welcome to the Sanctions Induced Recession. And there’s a lot more to come, thanks to the policies of the United States,” summed up Dave 1963.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24. As Vladimir Putin stated, its goal is “to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Russian army has already completed the main tasks of the first stage – significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal of the operation in the department was called the liberation of Donbass.

In response, the West stepped up sanctions pressure, including in the energy sector. In Europe, calls to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas have become louder. Nevertheless, restrictive measures have already turned into economic problems for the Western countries themselves, provoking a record increase in fuel and food prices.

The Kremlin called the sanctions an economic war like no other. As Vladimir Putin noted, the restrictions dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy, and the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.