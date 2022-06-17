“Europe hurts!”: the French were frightened by the prospect of being left without gas

MOSCOW, June 17 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro reacted to the decline in gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline due to problems with the repair of turbines for it in Canada.

At the beginning of the week, Gazprom announced that due to restrictions at the Portovaya compressor station, it would be able to supply gas via Nord Stream in the amount of up to 100 million cubic meters per day, against the planned 167 million. Due to delays in the repair of the units of the German company Siemens, only three gas compressor units can be used at the station, while on Wednesday Gazprom announced that it was stopping the operation of another gas turbine at Portovaya, in connection with which, from June 16, it will be able to supply gas pipeline no more than 67 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Yesterday, 13:43St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2022 Chizhov allowed the shutdown of Nord Stream due to problems with turbines

According to Le Figaro, in Germany everything that is happening in the gas sector has been put in the context of “high tensions in Russia’s relations with Western countries.” At the same time, Russian gas exports to Europe have been steadily declining since the introduction of Western sanctions against Moscow, as the EU seeks to replace energy supplies from Russia.

The post elicited an active response from readers in the comments.

“As my grandmother used to say: if you are a drug addict, you will not quarrel with a drug dealer,” said user Ecusettedenoireuil.

“This phrase should be engraved at the entrance to the EU headquarters in Brussels!” Marcel69 agreed.

“So I’m interested to ask about all these measures of Europe against Russia: do they hurt Russia more or, God forbid, Europe itself ?!” asked Ano85293.

“Europe, Europe is being hurt! Russia is compensating for its expenses by jumping on gas prices!” Schroumpfarceur expressed his opinion.

Yesterday, 05:42 The expert told what the reduction in supplies via Nord Stream will lead to

“They write about Russian gas blackmail. What are they talking about? As far as I know, it’s the Europeans who no longer want Russian gas… (Head of the European Commission. – ed.) Ursula (von der Leyen. – ed.) really is some nonsense!” – wrote Arnaud5675.

“EU sanctions are likely to cause the economically weakest of us, that is, the poorest, to suffer this winter. But at the same time, the Elysee Palace and Madame von der Leyen’s apartment will be regularly heated,” Antonym said.

“Who do you think will give up first? Europe without energy or Russia, which has accumulated hundreds of billions of dollars in its moneybox over the years and continues to sell fuel to India and China?” Dedale added.

According to Bloomberg sources, the Nord Stream equipment cannot return after being serviced from Canada due to Western sanctions against Moscow, supplies to Germany may be limited for some time. According to the agency’s source, the second turbine, which also needs to undergo maintenance, cannot be sent abroad. Siemens has confirmed that it is unable to deliver the refurbished gas pipeline unit in Canada for this reason, saying it is looking into a solution to the problem.

Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>