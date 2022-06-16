Biden refused to consider a US recession inevitable

WASHINGTON, June 17 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said he does not consider a recession in the country inevitable, and expressed confidence that America is the best prepared in the world to fight inflation.

To curb prices, which are growing at an unprecedented pace in 40 years, the Federal Reserve System the day before raised the key rate by a record 75 basis points since 1994, provoking a strong drop in stock indices along the way.

“Firstly, it’s not inevitable,” Biden said in an interview with The Associated Press when asked about the likelihood of a recession – a prolonged decline in economic activity in the United States. “Secondly, we are in a stronger position than any country in the world to overcome this inflation,” he added.

Biden sees reasons for optimism, in particular, in record low unemployment, which is 3.6% and leaves room for a relatively painless deceleration of the economy in order to reduce inflation.

“Rest assured, because I am confident that we are better equipped than any other country in the world to dominate the second quarter of the 21st century. This is not hyperbole, this is a fact,” Biden said.