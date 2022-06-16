Organizations in the US reject the Supreme Court’s anti-immigrant ruling | News

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that migrants held for deportation are not entitled to a bond hearing after months in detention, decisions that undocumented rights advocates say could allow the government to keep them behind bars indefinitely.

The ruling, in a pair of decisions, overturned lower courts that had ordered a bond hearing for an undocumented migrant from Mexico after being detained for six months, and others who had successfully filed class action lawsuits demanding bond hearings in such cases.

The first case was sent back to lower court to determine whether there is a due process right to a bond hearing, but migrant rights activists said if the rulings are allowed to stand, they would “prolong detention in immigration custody.” ” with “life-threatening consequences”.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has upheld a federal policy of locking up immigrants for months or years without a bond hearing.

This is unjust especially with ICE’s long documented record of abuse, neglect, and death in its detention centers.

This is how the spokeswoman for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, Marcela Taracena, spoke in a statement which says that “the Supreme Court ruling has effectively made it easier for the government to detain immigrants for years without granting them a bail hearing.” .

In that sense Taracena said: “This is unfair, especially with the long-documented history of abuse, neglect and death in ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention centers.”

For his part, American Immigration Lawyers Association President Allen Orr said Monday’s rulings could lead to continued long-term detention that could see non-citizens being held for years without a bond hearing, even when they have not committed serious crimes:

“The concept that because someone is not an American, they don’t have the same basic fundamental human rights that we would see in any other detained person is a problem,” Orr said.

Taracena agreed, saying the rulings aggravate the problem for migrants who “face incredible difficulties accessing a lawyer while in detention,” adding: “The government’s inhumane policy of endless detentions must end.”

The cases came to court at a time when judges tend to rule against migrants.

Last year, a divided Supreme Court required President Joe Biden to reinstate a controversial Trump administration migration policy that requires migrants to wait in Mexico while US officials process their asylum claims.





