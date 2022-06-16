18th international meeting on Syria begins in Kazakhstan | News

The 18th international meeting on Syria began on Wednesday in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with the participation of delegations from Turkey, Russia and Iran to address the humanitarian, economic and social situation in the Arab country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia and Iran reject terrorist attacks in Syria

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Susan, led the delegation from Damascus in Astana while a representation of the Syrian armed opposition also attended.

Likewise, the head of the department of Syria in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Selcuk Unal; the special representative of Russia, Alexander Lavrentiev, and the adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, Ali Asgari Haji.

another round of #Syria talks between #Turkiye, #russia and #Iran gets underground today in Kazakhstan.

Which may mean we are now very close to the latest Turkish military operation in North Syria starting.

All Turkish govt’s usual interlocutors are there.

— Andrew Hopkins (@achopkins1)

June 14, 2022

For his part, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, assured that: “The talks in bilateral and trilateral formats began this morning.”

The complex humanitarian, economic and social situation in Syria, the refugees, the work carried out by the Constitutional Committee in Geneva are some of the issues that will be present at the talks table.

Kremlin denies permission for Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria In Nur Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, the 18th Anniversary Symposium on Syria was held. Ahead of Astana guarantors’ meeting, Moscow warns Ankara about a possible Syrian operation

— OAICM (@OAICM1)

June 15, 2022

On the other hand, the Russian and Syrian delegations held a previous meeting where the representatives condemned the aggressions of Türkiye, which were described as a flagrant violation of international law.

In this sense, the Syrian Foreign Minister highlighted the “determination of the Syrians to defend their homeland, resist the occupation, and adhere to the unity, sovereignty and independence of their lands”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source