Russia accuses NATO countries of massacring civilians in Donbas | News

Russia’s representative to the United Nations, Vasili Nebenzia, accused the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday of providing long-range artillery to Ukraine and allowing this country to intensify its bombardments against civilian targets in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia removes arms depot sent by NATO to Ukraine

In statements to the media, the Russian diplomat stated that the Western powers have their hands stained with the blood of the citizens of Donbas (eastern Ukraine).

He assured that “the material evidence shows that civilians in Donetsk were killed as a result of the use of artillery ammunition provided to kyiv by NATO countries, including the United States, Canada, the Netherlands or France.”

�� #zakharova: On June 13, Ukrainian nationalists bombed Donetsk in the most barbaric way since 2015.

❗️ This tragedy forced international organizations to react. It is a pity that they do so only when it is impossible to dismiss the crimes of kyiv. pic.twitter.com/2rYjYLi1ti

— Russian Foreign Ministry ���� (@mae_rusia)

June 15, 2022

He described the recent shelling of Donetsk as “another horrible war crime committed by the Kiev regime” and recalled that the shells were not fired to hit military targets but to take revenge against civilians.

He recalled that the bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces in that area (which even reached a maternity hospital) in recent days caused the death of six civilians, including a child, and caused more than 30 injuries.

�� #zakharova: A large part of the responsibility for the continuing tragedy in Donbas falls on Western countries.

☝️ Arms supplies to kyiv prolong the fighting, lead to new victims and contribute to the formation and expansion of the ‘black market’ for weapons. pic.twitter.com/4lhzUFizEC

— Russian Foreign Ministry ���� (@mae_rusia)

June 15, 2022

Delving into the origin of the weapons used in these attacks against Donetsk, Nebenzia denounced the use of cluster munitions of French origin despite the fact that Paris confirmed the destruction of this type of munitions in 2016.

Moscow has reiterated that it does not station military assets or contingents around civilian targets and has criticized Kiev for allowing its nationalist armed forces and battalions to bomb civilian targets or use citizens as human shields.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source