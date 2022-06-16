They denounce that Israeli forces detain six Palestinians | News

Palestinian authorities denounced on Wednesday that the Israeli forces arrested six Palestinians from various parts of the territories occupied by the Zionist regime as part of that repression against the Palestinian people.

After storming his family’s home in the town of Kharbatha al-Misbah, west of Ramallah, the Israeli Army detained a Palestinian, while in the northern West Bank, soldiers jailed a former prisoner after intervening in his home, located in the Rafidya neighborhood of the city of Nablus.

Similarly, local media say that another Palestinian from the city of Nablus was arrested while inside Israel. Meanwhile, in the southern West Bank, military vehicles entered the Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and apprehended a teenager.

Another of the six prisoners in total was arrested in a raid in the town of Yatta, south of Hebron. Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces also attacked Palestinian farmers in the besieged Gaza Strip.

These attacks against Palestinian farmers took place east of the town of Beit Hanoun, in the north of the Gaza Strip, who were forced to move from their land.

On the other hand, the Free Palestine platform pointed out that as a result of this hostility against the Palestinian people, 80 percent of the children living in the Gaza Strip live with depression, pain and fear.

