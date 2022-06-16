Leaders from France, Germany and Italy arrive in Ukraine | News

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday to meet with the country’s president and discuss the conflict with Russia.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Leaders of Russia, France and Germany discuss Ukraine

The French government confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi traveled by train to kyiv.

Upon his arrival in the Ukrainian capital, Emmanuel Macron said that the trip to Ukraine represents a message of European unity to the Ukrainian people.

The three European leaders arrived at a kyiv station full of Ukrainian soldiers and where a caravan of vehicles was waiting for them on the same platform, where they were received by the Ukrainian Minister for European Integration, Stefanishyna Olha.

The Italian agency, ANSA, reported that during the trip to Ukraine, Macron, Scholtz and Draghi held a two-hour meeting.

They will be joined in the Ukrainian capital by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who is traveling separately, the French government said.

In kyiv, the four will hold a meeting with President Zelensky, with whom it is intended to send a signal of European support to Ukraine, after the military operation undertaken by Russia to protect the population in eastern Ukraine.

The visit of the four European leaders coincides with Ukraine’s desire to apply for membership of the European Union.

EU members will hold a summit on June 23-24 at which they should decide whether to accept Ukraine as an official candidate for membership, the start of a process that could take years.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source