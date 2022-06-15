Greece releases detained Iranian tanker despite US pressure | News

The Iranian Port and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced on Tuesday that, despite pressure from the United States (USA), the Government of Greece released an Iranian-flagged oil tanker detained last April off the coast of Iran. the European nation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran rejects interference by Germany and France by Greek ships

Through a statement, the aforementioned government agency stated that Athens decided to liberalize the Iranian-flagged oil tanker despite the fact that the White House ordered its arrest and confiscate the crude it was transporting for the benefit of the US.

The PMO explained that a Greek court indicated that the cargo be returned to its owner, so now the Government of Athens implements the ruling and returns the ship and its contents to Tehran.

#سازمان_بنادر در بیانیه با اشاره به آخرین وضعیت توقیف بار فروند کشتی تحت پرچم از سوی دولت یونان ، اعلام: با اقدام سریع و جمهوری اسلامی اسلامی ایران ، حکم بازگرداندن بار بار به صاحب آن صادر و در حال حاضر مراحل اجرایی این این یونان در حال انجام است

— سازمان بنادر و دریانوردی (@pmo_ir)

June 14, 2022

The press release also notes that this outcome is the result of “the rapid and authorized action of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the search for relevant agencies and the support of the Minister of Roads and Urban Development.”

For several days, the oil contained in the Iranian-flagged tanker was transferred to two other oil tankers rented by the US for its transfer to the latter country.

The operation was carried out in front of the port of Karystos, on the Greek island of Euboea, where the Iranian-flagged tanker and its crew were being held.

در پی فشرده ، دادگاه تجدید نظر یونان حکم اولیه مبنی بر مصادره نفت به ایران را لغو و لطف الهی کل محموله نفت مسترد خواهد خواهد.

تا اطمینان اجرای کامل حکم ، موضوع در کار رایزنی های فشرده دو کشور باقی.

پاسداشت حقوق ملت ایران، خط قرمز ماست. pic.twitter.com/cE8EN0yNe9

— Amb. IR Iran in Athens (@IRANinGREECE)

June 9, 2022

Political and legal battle

In April this year, the Iranian-flagged tanker Pegas, later renamed Lana, had to make an emergency stop in Greek waters due to a technical failure.

Given the fact, US authorities invoked a bilateral legal assistance agreement that they signed with Greece and asked it to seize the tanker.

For this, an alleged violation of the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the European Union against Russia after deploying its special military operation in Ukraine was alleged. In addition, the White House stated that there was a risk that the profits from the sale of oil could be used to finance terrorist activities.

The United States joins with Greece, our key NATO Ally and partner, in condemning Iran’s unacceptable aggressive action.

— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox)

May 30, 2022

All this was described by Iran as an act of international piracy, in violation of international laws and regulations on the Law of the Sea.

Amid that tension, Tehran urged Athens not to allow the historic relations between the two countries to be affected “by miscalculations, including banditry by order of a third party.”

The ship carries 115,000 tons of Iranian crude. It had belonged to the Promsvyazbank bank (subjected to pressure from the EU), but before being arrested it changed hands and passed into the hands of TransMorFlot, of the Russian citizen Jamaldin Pashaev, not subject to sanctions.

Media outlets report that at the end of May, the court of first instance in the Greek region of Chaldika determined that the oil be transferred to the US. However, on June 9, an appeals court reversed that ruling.

While all this was happening, on May 27 units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps detained two Greek-flagged oil tankers in the Persian Gulf for maritime violations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source