Bloomberg: Russian gas supplies to Germany’s Uniper dropped by a quarter

MOSCOW, June 15 – RIA Novosti. The German energy company Uniper receives less Russian gas – the volume of supplies has decreased by a quarter compared to the contract after restrictions on supplies to Nord Stream, Bloomberg reports citing a letter from a company representative.

German energy giant Uniper SE said it received 25% less gas from Russia than stipulated in the deal after Moscow cut off supplies through its largest pipeline to Europe. The company also noted that so far it has been able to fill in the missing volumes “from other sources.”

22:18 German companies not ready to quickly replace Russian gas, survey shows

On Tuesday, Gazprom reported that due to restrictions at the Portovaya compressor station, it would be able to supply gas to Nord Stream in the amount of up to 100 million cubic meters per day, against the planned 167 million, since only three gas compressors can now be used at it. unit. And earlier on Wednesday, Gazprom announced that it was stopping the operation of another Siemens gas turbine at the Portovaya CS, and from June 16 it would be able to supply no more than 67 million cubic meters of gas per day to Nord Stream.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that key equipment for the operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline could not return after maintenance from Canada due to anti-Russian sanctions, supplies to Germany could be limited for some time. According to the source, the second turbine, which also needs to undergo maintenance, cannot be sent abroad. The German concern Siemens has confirmed that it cannot deliver a gas turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline after repairs in Canada due to the anti-Russian sanctions of this country, the company is looking for a solution to the problem.

At the end of April, the press service of Uniper told RIA Novosti that the concern would continue to pay for Russian gas in euros, specific mechanisms are being discussed with contract partners and in contact with the German Cabinet, the company considers it possible to find a payment scheme compatible with the sanctions and the decree on paying for gas in rubles . And at the end of May, the media, citing the companies, reported that Uniper had made the first payments for gas according to the scheme proposed by the Russian Federation.