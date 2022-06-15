U.S. fears fading interest in Ukraine conflict, media report

MOSCOW, June 15 – RIA Novosti. The American newspaper The New York Times, citing sources, writes that the US leadership fears the fading of the interest of the American public in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the weakening of European unity.

“Officials are clearly concerned that both the interest of the American public in the conflict and European unity may weaken,” the newspaper said.

Therefore, according to the publication, they are looking for ways to arouse this interest, including by inviting Volodymyr Zelensky to the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.

In addition, according to the newspaper, the US presidential administration is studying how to deal with the protracted conflict, whether a ceasefire or a formal truce will help or hurt. Now, meanwhile, as the newspaper notes, the US authorities are preparing for “long-term support for the Ukrainian government and additional supplies of weapons.”

On Friday, US President Joe Biden announced a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.