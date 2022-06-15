Russia will open humanitarian corridor in Azot, eastern Ukraine | News

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday the opening of a humanitarian corridor available on Wednesday for civilians who remain in the Azot factory in Severodonetsk, located in eastern Ukraine.

In this regard, the military ministry stated that: “The Ukrainian side has requested a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians (women, children and the elderly) at the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk to the territory controlled by kyiv in Lisichansk.”

In line with this, the Russian Armed Forces and the formations of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic will carry out “a humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians, following humanitarian principles”.

In this sense, the authorities indicate that: “a humanitarian corridor will be inaugurated on June 15, 2022 from 08:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m. (Moscow time) in a northerly direction (to Svatovo, Lugansk)”.

Similarly, the Russian ministry pointed out that “the safe evacuation of all civilians, without exception” is guaranteed, as well as their transportation to temporary accommodation centers.

They also urged the nationalists and foreign mercenaries to “stop the senseless resistance and lay down their arms” while calling for an end to hostilities and the release of the civilians held.

Finally, the statement ends by specifying that the information will be transmitted “to the Ukrainian side through the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Irina Vereshchuk, through the operational channels of communication.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



