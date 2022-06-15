President Venezuelan arrives in Qatar on a state visit | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, landed this Tuesday in Qatar, the fifth destination of his international work tour through countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

The president was received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan BinSaad Al-Muraikhi, the ambassador of that nation in Caracas, as well as the Minister Counselor and Chargé d’Affaires of that country, Fátima Majzou.

The head of state arrived accompanied by the first combatant, Cilia Flores, and part of his ministerial entourage, in the areas of transportation, science and technology, agriculture and land, and the office of the Venezuelan Presidency.

The visit will strengthen the cooperation agenda focused on the areas of science and technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism and culture.

It is expected that during this visit, the Venezuelan head of state and the Qatari authorities review bilateral actions, to strengthen cooperation ties and strategic alliances; as well as assess current regional and global issues.

Venezuela and Qatar maintain bilateral agreements in different strategic areas and the review of joint cooperation and current geopolitical issues is planned.

On his Eurasian tour, President Maduro has visited the countries of Türkiye, Algeria, Iran and Kuwait, where bilateral relations have been consolidated and he has managed to ratify the ties of cooperation between nations.

